Central Okanagan officials to provide update for West Kelowna, Kelowna wildfires

Officials in the Central Okanagan will be providing an update on the current conditions regarding wildfires burning around Okanagan Lake in West Kelowna and Kelowna.

Global News will be hosting the livestream in this article, which is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. PT.

The McDougall Creek wildfire has destroyed a “significant” number of structures in West Kelowna.

The exact number is not known but Loyal Wooldridge, chair of the Regional District Central Okanagan (RDCO) Board said structures have been lost in the Traders Cove area and Bear Lake Road in the City of West Kelowna.

3:01 B.C. wildfires: Thousands ordered to evacuate Okanagan

It is also believed embers have led to two separate fires in Kelowna, after they jumped across Okanagan Lake.

A state of emergency has been declared in Kelowna, and evacuations were underway in two neighbourhoods, as two wildfires flared to life late Thursday evening.

More than 2,500 properties were under evacuation order in the city and surrounding communities on Friday moring. Added to that on Friday was an evacuation order for properties north of Nahun to, but not including, La Casa.

Late Friday afternoon, evacuation orders were also issued for Westbank First Nation IR No. 10 and IR No. 9.

However, just after 11:30 p.m., Westbank First Nation downgraded a portion of the order for IR No. 9 to an evacuation alert.

Also Friday night, at 9:30 p.m., Central Okanagan Emergency Operations said an evacuation order had been issued for the Smith Creek subdivision, excluding one address (3184 Shetler Dr.).

Then at 11:15 p.m., the City of West Kelowna issued an evacuation alert for the West Kelowna business park in the Stevens Road area, north of Highway 97 from Marshall Road to Daimler Drive.

The city said the alert includes all properties accessed off Marshall Road.

2:51 B.C. declares provincial state of emergency amid worst wildfire season on record

Just after midnight, at 12:07 a.m., the city issued an evacuation alert for the Shannon Lake area and Smith Creek agricultural area to Powers Creek (Glen Canyon) and the north Glenrosa neighbourhood.

“Unless you are evacuated or require emergency or essential travel, please stay off roads to keep them clear for evacuated residents and first responders,” said Emergency Operations.

Properties in the Hidden Lake and Still Pond area were, on Thursday, placed under an evacuation order as crews respond to fires in the Clifton/McKinley areas of Kelowna.

On Friday morning, properties in the Shayler area were placed under an evacuation order as crews respond to fires in the Clifton/McKinley areas of Kelowna.

Later on Friday afternoon, properties in the Glenmore Road area were also placed under evacuation order. All properties west of Glenmore Road North located north of John Hindle Dr intersection up to McKinley Road properties are being tactically evacuated by emergency responders.

Properties in the Quails Ridge area have been placed under evacuation order as crews respond to fires in the Clifton/McKinley areas of Kelowna. These properties are being tactically evacuated by emergency responders.

Residents on evacuation order should leave their properties immediately.

All properties can be accessed off Quail Ridge Boulevard including the Quail Ridge Golf Club.

The public is reminded to be cautious and remain situationally aware of active wildfires, which could experience aggressive fire behaviour over the next 48 hours. Never enter an area where an active wildfire is burning. Pay attention to local updates and alerts in your area, and stay informed of updates online at BC Wildfire.

—- With files from Amy Judd