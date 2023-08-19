Pedestrian in critical condition after Mississauga, Ont. hit-and-run

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in Mississauga, Ont., are investigating a hit-and-run reported just after midnight on Saturday.

Peel Regional Police said in a post on social media that a vehicle had struck a pedestrian in the area of Dundas Street West and Old Carriage Road.

The pedestrian was injured and taken to a trauma centre, police said. Paramedics told Global News they transported one person in critical condition.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene, police said.

Police did not provide a description of the vehicle they are searching for, nor did they say when the incident took place.

Dundas Street West was closed overnight after police arrived at the scene.