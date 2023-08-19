Pedestrian in critical condition after Mississauga, Ont. hit-and-run

Police in Mississauga, Ont., are investigating a hit-and-run reported just after midnight on Saturday.
Peel Regional Police said in a post on social media that a vehicle had struck a pedestrian in the area of Dundas Street West and Old Carriage Road.
The pedestrian was injured and taken to a trauma centre, police said. Paramedics told Global News they transported one person in critical condition.
The suspect vehicle fled the scene, police said.
Police did not provide a description of the vehicle they are searching for, nor did they say when the incident took place.
Dundas Street West was closed overnight after police arrived at the scene.
