Crime

Pedestrian in critical condition after Mississauga, Ont. hit-and-run

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 19, 2023 10:06 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police have not released a description of the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run. Ryan Rocca / Global News File
Police in Mississauga, Ont., are investigating a hit-and-run reported just after midnight on Saturday.

Peel Regional Police said in a post on social media that a vehicle had struck a pedestrian in the area of Dundas Street West and Old Carriage Road.

The pedestrian was injured and taken to a trauma centre, police said. Paramedics told Global News they transported one person in critical condition.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene, police said.

Police did not provide a description of the vehicle they are searching for, nor did they say when the incident took place.

Dundas Street West was closed overnight after police arrived at the scene.

Mississauga Hit and Run Dundas Street Old Carriage Road
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

