Fire

New evacuation order for wildfire burning northwest of Prince George

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted August 18, 2023 9:08 pm
Forecast wind, lightning adding to high B.C. wildfire dangers
Extreme drought and record temperatures have pushed B.C. wildfire danger rating to near all-time highs. And as Erin Ubels reports, forecast wind and lightning could make the situation even worse.
The Regional District of Fraser-Fort George has issued a new evacuation order and alert for anyone in the vicinity of Bugle Lake, Tureen Lake and Mole Lake.

Anyone in the area of Great Beaver Lake and Mossvale Lake has is now under an evacuation alert as well.

The Great Beaver Lake wildfire, first detected in July, is burning out of control at an estimated 4,353 hectares. It is considered a wildfire of note.

People in the evacuation area are required to contact the Regional District of Fraser-Fort George, the order states. The district is standing by to support evacuees with emergency support, including food and accommodations, if needed.

People can call 1-250-960-4400 at any time for assistance.

 

 

BC Wildfire, BC Wildfire Service, Prince George, BC evacuation orders, BC Evacuation alerts, prince george fire, Regional District of Fraser-Fort George, Great Beaver Lake, Great Beaver Lake fire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

