New evacuation order for wildfire burning northwest of Prince George

The Regional District of Fraser-Fort George has issued a new evacuation order and alert for anyone in the vicinity of Bugle Lake, Tureen Lake and Mole Lake.

Anyone in the area of Great Beaver Lake and Mossvale Lake has is now under an evacuation alert as well.

The Great Beaver Lake wildfire, first detected in July, is burning out of control at an estimated 4,353 hectares. It is considered a wildfire of note.

#Evacuation Order and Alerts issued by Regional District of Fraser-Fort George due to #BCWildfire near Bugle, Tureen and Mole Lakes. Residents on Order must leave the area immediately, residents on Alert must be ready to leave on short notice. More info: https://t.co/1yiDqXGpLe pic.twitter.com/pSlU2X8vrE — Emergency Info BC (@EmergencyInfoBC) August 19, 2023

People in the evacuation area are required to contact the Regional District of Fraser-Fort George, the order states. The district is standing by to support evacuees with emergency support, including food and accommodations, if needed.

People can call 1-250-960-4400 at any time for assistance.