Flying embers remain a concern as fires pop up around the Central Okanagan

It’s not been confirmed, but officials suspect flying embers from West Kelowna are behind fires that erupted in Kelowna, B.C., and now fire officials are warning the public about the potential danger.

“Flying embers, because of the dry conditions we have out there, are a huge concern for us,” West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund said.

On Thursday night, up Clifton Road North, a large fire broke out coming perilously close to homes and forcing thousands of people out. And while the embers may elicit angst among many, fire officials said there are protective measure residents can take.

“Things like removing straw mats from your front door, or moving your woodpile away from your house that would trap those embers and start your house on fire …. It’s called Fire Smart,” he said.

Fire Smart Canada publishes a last-minute checklist for this exact situation.

It includes evacuation tips and things to consider when leaving your property, like removing combustibles and checking around the house for flying embers.

There are currently three main fires in the Central Okanagan being addressed.

The Lake Country Wildfire, the Clifton/McKindley fire and the McDougall Creek wildfire is believed to have caused structural loss.

An evacuation order has been issued for properties in the Nighthawk Tyndall area and all properties on Okanagan Centre Road west between Lakestone Drive and 10th Street.

The Lake Country wildfire has prompted an evacuation alert for properties in Lake Country North of City of Kelowna and Lake Country District boundary between Highway 97 and Lake Okanagan to Okanagan Centre Road East / Oceola Road, North of City of Kelowna and Lake Country District boundary between Hwy 97 and Lake Okanagan to Okanagan Centre Road East and Oceola Road.

The Kelowna wildfire has caused an evacuation order for UBC Okanagan and the surrounding area, Glenmore Road North between Union Road and John Hindle Drive, properties in the Quail Ridge and onward.

West Kelowna and Westbank have also seen multiple evacuations, which early this morning had already been totalled at more than 2,500 properties and more than 5,000 were believed to have come.

For the full list of evacuation orders and alerts, go to the Central Okanagan Regional District.