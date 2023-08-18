WATCH: Time-lapse videos show massive growth of West Kelowna fire

See more sharing options

Time-lapse videos taken Thursday night and into Friday morning show the massive growth of the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna.

The videos show smoke starting to billow across the community before flames can be seen igniting on the hillside as day turns to night.

The McDougall Creek fire ballooned in size Thursday night, growing from about 1,100 acres to 6,800 acres.

0:38 Timelapse of McDougall Creek wildfire in the Central Okanagan

“Significant structures” have been lost in West Kelowna due to the wildfire, officials confirmed Friday morning.

The exact number is not known but Loyal Wooldridge, chair of the Regional District Central Okanagan (RDCO) Board, said structures have been lost in the Traders Cove area and Bear Lake Road in the City of West Kelowna.