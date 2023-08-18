SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

WATCH: Time-lapse videos show massive growth of West Kelowna fire

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 18, 2023 7:36 pm
Click to play video: 'Time-lapse of the McDougall Creek wildfire burning in West Kelowna'
Time-lapse of the McDougall Creek wildfire burning in West Kelowna
WATCH: This time-lapse video, taken by Global Okanagan's camera stationed at Blue Grouse Creek in West Kelowna, shows just how fast the McDougall Creek wildfire ignited and spread Thursday night. This shows 24 hours of rapid fire growth.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Time-lapse videos taken Thursday night and into Friday morning show the massive growth of the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna.

The videos show smoke starting to billow across the community before flames can be seen igniting on the hillside as day turns to night.

The McDougall Creek fire ballooned in size Thursday night, growing from about 1,100 acres to 6,800 acres.

Click to play video: 'Timelapse of McDougall Creek wildfire in the Central Okanagan'
Timelapse of McDougall Creek wildfire in the Central Okanagan

“Significant structures” have been lost in West Kelowna due to the wildfire, officials confirmed Friday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

The exact number is not known but Loyal Wooldridge, chair of the Regional District Central Okanagan (RDCO) Board, said structures have been lost in the Traders Cove area and Bear Lake Road in the City of West Kelowna.

Click to play video: 'B.C. wildfires: Evacuation alerts and updates changing as McDougall Creek wildfire grows'
B.C. wildfires: Evacuation alerts and updates changing as McDougall Creek wildfire grows
BC WildfireKelowna fireWest Kelowna FireMcDougall Creek wildfireKelowna fire videosMcDougall Creek fire videosTime-lapse fireTime-lapse fire videosWest Kelowna fire videos
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices