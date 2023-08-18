Alberta mother who failed to protect baby daughter from abuse sentenced to jail term

Send this page to someone via email

A mother who has pleaded guilty to failing to provide the necessaries of life to her six-week-old baby will spend less than two years in jail.

The 31-year-old woman, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the child, has previously admitted she witnessed the abuse of her daughter but did not remove the baby from the situation, get medical care or report the abuse to police.

She appeared in the Alberta Court of Justice by video from the Lethbridge Correctional Centre.

Justice Gregory Maxwell accepted a joint submission from the Crown and defence lawyers for a sentence of two years less a day in provincial jail and three years probation after being released.

She is to receive enhanced credit for time served, so has a total of 409 days left in her sentence.

Court has previously heard that the baby was born in December 2022 and arrived normal and healthy, before she experienced the violent abuse that may have left her permanently damaged.

The baby’s father has been sentenced to seven years in prison after he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and five years for failing to provide his daughter with the necessaries of life. Those sentences are being served at the same time.