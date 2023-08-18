3 men charged in connection with 2022 kidnapping in Toronto, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Three people have been charged in connection with a kidnapping and robbery investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on Nov. 17, 2022, at around 3:45 p.m., officers received a report of a suspicious incident in the Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue East area.

Officers said a man was in the Scarborough Town Centre area when he was forced into a vehicle against his will by three suspects.

According to police, the man was reportedly physically assaulted over several hours.

“The man was forced at gun point to provide a substantial value of jewellery,” police said in a news release. “The man was able to escape from the vehicle several hours later.”

Police said one suspect — a 21-year-old man from Toronto — was arrested in November 2022.

Officers said on March 21, a 21-year-old man from Pickering was arrested.

On Friday, a third suspect — a 24-year-old man from Toronto — turned himself in.

All three suspects are facing several charges including kidnapping, extortion and forcible confinement.