3 men charged in connection with 2022 kidnapping in Toronto, police say

Three people have been charged in connection with a kidnapping and robbery investigation in Toronto, police say.
Toronto police said on Nov. 17, 2022, at around 3:45 p.m., officers received a report of a suspicious incident in the Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue East area.
Officers said a man was in the Scarborough Town Centre area when he was forced into a vehicle against his will by three suspects.
According to police, the man was reportedly physically assaulted over several hours.
“The man was forced at gun point to provide a substantial value of jewellery,” police said in a news release. “The man was able to escape from the vehicle several hours later.”
Police said one suspect — a 21-year-old man from Toronto — was arrested in November 2022.
Officers said on March 21, a 21-year-old man from Pickering was arrested.
On Friday, a third suspect — a 24-year-old man from Toronto — turned himself in.
All three suspects are facing several charges including kidnapping, extortion and forcible confinement.
