Crime

Man taken to trauma centre after daylight shooting in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 18, 2023 5:11 pm
Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. ROY
A man has been taken to a trauma centre after a daylight shooting in Toronto, officials say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred at around 4:16 p.m. on Friday in the Huntington Drive and Midland Avenue area.

Police said one person was shot.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

