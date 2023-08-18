Man taken to trauma centre after daylight shooting in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been taken to a trauma centre after a daylight shooting in Toronto, officials say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred at around 4:16 p.m. on Friday in the Huntington Drive and Midland Avenue area.

Police said one person was shot.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

SHOOTING:

Huntingwood Dr + Midland Av

4:16 p.m.

– Police responded to gunshots heard in the area

– Officers from @TPS42Div are on scene

– One person located who has been shot

– anyone w/info contact police#GO1928758

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 18, 2023