Man taken to trauma centre after daylight shooting in Toronto

A man has been taken to a trauma centre after a daylight shooting in Toronto, officials say.
Toronto police said the incident occurred at around 4:16 p.m. on Friday in the Huntington Drive and Midland Avenue area.
Police said one person was shot.
Toronto paramedics told Global News a man was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
