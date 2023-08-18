New Brunswick teen granted wish to travel with family by Workers4Wishes

Send this page to someone via email

Braxton Harrington would tell you up until a few years ago, he was an average outgoing theatre kid.

“(On) Dec. 7, 2019, I just happened to have a seizure that took me down to the IWK in Halifax,” he said.

He would go to the hospital every month until doctors eventually discovered a cancerous tumour on his brain which required surgical removal. He underwent the surgery with his family by his side.

“For the first week or two, I was connected to all these wires and stuff and I kind of felt like a machine,” he said.

Now, Harrington goes to the IWK every three months and is on medication. He’s looking toward his future, one that includes some wishes granted by Workers4Wishes.

It’s a small organization supported by sponsors and has been granting wishes to children across the province since 2010.

Harrington specifically wanted something both he and his family could enjoy.

Eamon Clarke with Workers4Wishes said granting wishes to children and teenagers like Harrington is very special.

“He really wouldn’t tell us what he wanted for a wish — Braxton’s wish was only centred around his family and his family had to participate in it so if it was something directly for him, we couldn’t persuade him to take anything,” he said.

W4W also got Harrington a new, updated iPhone to replace his dated one and got him a gaming computer.

“We meet every month and the highlight of this meeting is how we’re progressing with those wishes,” Clarke said.

The family went to Sussex, touring New Brunswick’s iconic dairy town, and Moncton. Harrington, his siblings and his mother and grandmother went to Magnetic Hill Zoo and Magic Mountain.

For him, it’s more about the memories he’s creating with the ones he loves.

“You can go to the zoo and magic mountain and get all the stuff you want from stores down here, but the memories are priceless,” Harrington said.

The family will travel to Saint Andrews for the Hunts Marine Science Centre before ending their trip.

Anyone wishing to help Workers4Wishes is asked to visit their website.