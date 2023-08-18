SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Cavalry coming as Jays fight for playoff spot

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 18, 2023 3:29 pm
CINCINNATI – The cavalry is coming for the Toronto Blue Jays as they try to stave off a challenge for their hold on the third and final American League wild-card spot.

The Blue Jays announced that outfielder Kevin Kiermaier and reliever Trevor Richards are coming off the injury list and being made available for tonight’s game at Cincinnati.

Kiermaier, a Platinum Glove centre-fielder, lacerated his right elbow on Aug. 6 making a leaping grab against the garage door at Fenway Park early in Toronto’s 13-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox.

Richards was added to the 15-day IL on Aug. 3 with ongoing neck inflammation.

The influx of help comes at a welcome time for the Blue Jays, who entered the opener against the Reds with a half-game lead over Seattle for the third American League wild-card spot.

All-star closer Jordan Romano rejoined the team from the injured list earlier this week, and star shortstop Bo Bichette is on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo and could be ready to return Saturday.

Outfielder Nathan Lukes and reliever Jay Jackson were optioned to Buffalo to make room for Kiermaier and Richards.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2023.

