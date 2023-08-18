Toronto man charged in connection with child pornography investigation: police

See more sharing options

A 43-year-old man from Toronto has been charged in connection with a child pornography investigation, police say.

Toronto police said on Thursday, officers executed a search warrant in the area of College and Bay streets.

Officers said a quantity of child sexual abuse material was found at the residence.

As a result, police said a 43-year-old man from Toronto was arrested and charged with two counts of child pornography and accessing child pornography.

Officers said he was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.