Toronto man charged in connection with child pornography investigation: police

A 43-year-old man from Toronto has been charged in connection with a child pornography investigation, police say.
Toronto police said on Thursday, officers executed a search warrant in the area of College and Bay streets.
Officers said a quantity of child sexual abuse material was found at the residence.
As a result, police said a 43-year-old man from Toronto was arrested and charged with two counts of child pornography and accessing child pornography.
Trending Now
Officers said he was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
More on Crime
- U.K. neonatal nurse Lucy Letby guilty of killing 7 babies, trying to kill others
- ‘You stop and help the person:’ Ontario mom speaks out after verdict in hit-and-run case
- Phony doctor selling fake COVID-19 cure arrested after 3-year manhunt
- Quebec woman sentenced to 22 years for sending poison-laced letter to Trump
Comments