21-year-old Whitby man arrested after allegedly robbing sex workers: police

Durham Regional Police say a man is facing charges after allegedly robbing sex workers he had hired.

Police said the robbery happened on Wednesday when a 21-year-old man had arranged for the “services of sex professionals.”

Investigators said “under the guise of purchasing sexual services,” the suspect arranged to meet with the sex workers at a hotel in Ajax.

“The suspect then robbed the victims,” police allege.

Durham Regional Police’s human trafficking unit took a man into custody following an investigation.

Police said a 21-year-old man from Whitby is charged with robbery with an offensive weapon, possession of weapons dangerous and obtaining sexual services for consideration.

Investigators said they are appealing to anyone who may have had contact with the suspect and experienced similar incidents to contact them.