Crime

Nurse charged after patient at Whitby mental health hospital repeatedly sexually assaulted: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 18, 2023 10:05 am
The Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences in Whitby. View image in full screen
The Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences in Whitby. Google Street View
A 24-year-old nurse is facing multiple charges after an inpatient at a Whitby mental health hospital was sexually assaulted “on a number of occasions,” police say.

Durham Regional Police announced Friday that they made an arrest in an investigation dating back to 2022.

Police said that during a six-month period, the victim was an inpatient at the Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences in one of the adolescent programs.

“The victim came forward in June 2023 to report that during their time in the program, the suspect sexually assaulted them on a number of occasions,” police said.

“The suspect is a nurse who worked on the unit with the victim.”

Investigators said they now want to ensure there are no additional victims.

A Whitby man has been charged with eight counts each of sexual assault and sexual interference, as well as three counts of invitation to sexual touching.

Anyone with additional information on the case can contact Durham police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

