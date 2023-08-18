Waterloo police seek man in connection with break-in investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they allege was involved in a series of break and enters in Kitchener and Waterloo.

Investigators say six businesses were broken into Sunday and Monday in the area of Glasgow Street and Victoria Street North in Kitchener, and on Union Street, King Street North and Peppler Street in Waterloo.

They are trying to identify a man who was seen in the area around the time of the incidents.

The man was wearing a baseball cap, carrying a backpack and riding a bike.

View image in full screen WRPS

Anyone with information about the individual or the break-ins is being asked to contact Waterloo regional police at 519-570-9997 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.