Crime

Waterloo police seek man in connection with break-in investigation

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted August 18, 2023 10:45 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo regional police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they allege was involved in a series of break and enters in Kitchener and Waterloo.

Investigators say six businesses were broken into Sunday and Monday in the area of Glasgow Street and Victoria Street North in Kitchener, and on Union Street, King Street North and Peppler Street in Waterloo.

They are trying to identify a man who was seen in the area around the time of the incidents.

The man was wearing a baseball cap, carrying a backpack and riding a bike.

Waterloo police seek man in connection with break-in investigation - image View image in full screen
WRPS

Anyone with information about the individual or the break-ins is being asked to contact Waterloo regional police at 519-570-9997 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

BusinessKitchener newsWaterloo Regional PoliceBreak And EnterWaterloo crimeWaterlooKitchener CrimeKitchenerBreak InKitchener Break inWaterloo Break-in
