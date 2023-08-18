B.C. wildfires: 2 more West Kelowna neighbourhoods added to growing list of evacuation orders

On the 20th anniversary of the 2003 Okanagan Mountain Park fire, a wildfire near West Kelowna exploded in size on Thursday afternoon.
The McDougall Creek wildfire was estimated at 1,100 hectares as of 8 p.m., but given the incredible, frightening glow it’s giving off, that number will certainly change.
Also changing: The number of properties and residents either on evacuation alert or evacuation order.
Just after 9 p.m., Central Okanagan Emergency Operations issued yet another evacuation order on Thursday – a stunning turn of events, considering the fire was discovered on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The latest evacuation order is for the Rose Valley neighbourhood north of Stevens Road, along with West Kelowna Estates.
Properties many kilometres away from the wildfire, like behind Kelowna International Airport, had ashfall from the fire.
Also at 9 p.m.: An evacuation alert was expanded to include the following properties on Westbank First Nation IR 10 lands:
- Lindley Dr
- Waters Edge Lane
- Harbour Green Rd
- Lake Breeze Rd
- Crest Ridge Lane
- Marina Way
- Beach View Lane
- Lake Vista Rd
- Viewpoint Dr
- Viewpoint Crt
- Harbour View Blvd
- Old Ferry Wharf Rd
- Ariva Dr
- Nancee Way Crt
- Theresa Pl
- Gerald Pl
- Tees Pl
- Spland Rd
- Katherine Rd
- Ha’ustkt’ Pl
At 8:52 p.m., Emergency Operations added properties along Westside Road, from Traders Cove to Nahun, to its evacuation order list.
- Bancroft Rd
- Banff Rd
- Blair Rd
- Bolton Rd
- Browse Rd
- Deighton Rd
- Denison Rd
- Jenny Creek Rd
- Shelter Cove
- Westside Pl
- All properties within Okanagan Lake Resort
“Residents on evacuation order must leave the area immediately,” said Emergency Operations. “It’s critical that all residents evacuate for their safety and the safety of first responders in the area.”
On Wednesday night, local officials issued an evacuation alert for 4,800 properties. That was increased to 5,700 properties on Thursday afternoon when another 924 properties were added to the list.
At the same time, 68 properties were placed on evacuation order.
Then, in the evening, came more orders, and approximately 2,500 were on evacuation orders by 8 p.m.
At that same time, the skies above Kelowna were split as heavy wind gusts buffeted the area: To the south, serene, beautiful pink and blue skies. To the north: Ominous clouds so dark, they were almost black – as if it was almost midnight, minus the stars.
And with that early darkness came the realization of just how eye-opening this fire was, as it roared over mountaintops and became highly visible.
“The fire is going to be very dramatic tonight. As it gets dark, the fire is going to look like it’s right on top of the community … there will be glow and huge flames visible,” West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund said during a media briefing.
“There will be ash falling in your neighbourhoods … there could potentially be embers falling as well, and that’s where we grow very concerned.”
For the latest information on the McDougall Creek wildfire, visit Central Okanagan Emergency Operations.
