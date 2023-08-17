Seniors nature-walk club explores Lethbridge

A new partnership is taking folks out to explore different parks around Lethbridge.

The Summer Nature Walking Club is an initiative involving the Helen Schuler Nature Centre, the Lethbridge Senior Citizens Organization (LSCO) and Nature Lethbridge.

Since June, the organizations have been taking participants out to explore a different city park every second Tuesday.

The walks, which are led by local nature enthusiasts, guide the group and provide knowledge about native flora and fauna.

View image in full screen Members of the Summer Nature Walking Club taking a stroll in the river bottom. Curtis Goodman \ Helen Schuler Nature Centre

Curtis Goodman, the resource development coordinator with the Helen Schuler Nature Centre shared that it’s great to have interrupters on scene to answer any questions people may have about specific plants, birds and fungi.

“It’s been fascinating to hear people say, ‘I’ve been to this park so many times, I wasn’t going to go to this particular walk, but I’m really glad that I did, because I didn’t expect to notice this or learn about the history of the park in this way.’ So, I think for people that want to learn more about Lethbridge, and the amazing parks we have, this is such a great opportunity to get into that next level,” explained Goodman.

He went on, “The other, I think benefit of the walking club is that it gives you the support of other people. so, if you’re not sure about walking by yourself, join the group. You might meet a new best friend.”

View image in full screen A limited number of binoculars and walking poles are available to those taking part in the Summer Nature Walking Club. Curtis Goodman \ Helen Schuler Nature Centre

Backed by the Government of Canada’s New Horizons for Seniors Program, funding helps the Helen Schuler Nature Centre cater additional programming and activities specifically to the senior’s demographic.

“We know we’re well known as a child and family friendly destination, but we know that being outside in nature is perfect for any age, any stage, and engaging more seniors is such a great way to keep our community active,” said Goodman.

While the Summer Nature Walking Club has a focus on seniors, anyone is allowed to join the walk with Goodman indicating the last walk had a wide range of ages in attendance.

View image in full screen Summer Nature Walking Club taking in the sights from the bank of the Old Man River. Curtis Goodman \ Helen Schuler Nature Centre

Dates for the upcoming walks include August 22 and September 5, people interested in signing up can call the Nature Centre as there are limited spaces available.

With the end of summer in sight, Helen Schuler Nature Centre is actively working on grant applications with the hopes of bringing back the program again in the warmer months.