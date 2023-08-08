Southern Alberta senior walking to survive terminal illness

Send this page to someone via email

At just 93 and a half years, Sunao Ayukawa has walked nearly 5,000km, about the distance from Lethbridge to Sydney, N.S., in the last year.

“Before breakfast, after breakfast, before lunch, after lunch, before supper, after supper, I walk about 6 times a day,” he said.

For Sunao every step counts, especially after he was diagnosed in 2017 with stage four liver cirrhosis.

“Survival rate is about a year and a half to two, and if you watch your diet you might extend that to five,” said Sunao.

His doctor said the only thing he could do was stop eating processed or high-fat foods, avoid alcohol and get lots of exercise.

“I set my goal at about 10,000 steps, and I said I could walk 10,000 steps. Now I do that before lunch usually,” said Sunao.

Six years later, he’s kept the momentum.

“I haven’t really missed a day walking,” he said.

Sunao starts every day early, clocking in 5,000 to 6,000 steps – or five kilometres around his usual downtown Lethbridge route before breakfast.

Before lunch, he would have walked 23,000 steps and 7.9 miles.”

When the weather is unfavorable, Sunao opts for the treadmill. Sometimes he tops off his steps with a ride on his e-bike.

As important as the exercise is, Sunao credits a change in diet as the biggest factor in his improved health.

“I try to avoid eating fatty food and I have a lot of vegetables,” said Sunao.

Although he might not be as quick as he once was, surpassing his five-year survival rate while living with only 40 per cent of a functioning liver is enough motivation to march on.

“So I keep walking,” said Sunao.