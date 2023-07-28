N.B. couple embarks on ‘Spencer Quest,’ walks their dog on every street in Quispamsis

Send this page to someone via email

A New Brunswick couple has hit the streets with a leash and a map in hand determined to walk their pooch Spencer on every street in their hometown.

It’s a mighty quest for the wiener dog’s little legs.

Conrad and Sally Brock of Quispamsis have spent the last seven months walking Spencer, aiming to hit every street of the town on what they are calling “Spencer Quest.”

“I thought it would be interesting to give him that adventure to walk every street in the town because I am quite certain that there is no other dog that has done that,” Conrad said of their adopted 12-year-old Dachshund-mix.

“I think it is fun for us to see more of our town, but more for him – to let him keep walking and exploring,” Sally said.

The coupled adopted Spencer from a senior who was no longer able to walk him and said they are making up for his lost time on the leash.

So far, their human feet have traveled 355 streets and more than 483-thousand steps. As for Spencer, “He could be in the millions I am not sure,” Conrad joked.

While there are no step counters for dogs, the family is tracking their encounters and adventures on social media using #spencerquest.

“So, things we have seen, whether it is deer or dogs or cats or ducks or chickens if you can imagine, so it has been pretty fun,” Sally said.

So far, they have seen 549 dogs, 175 deer, 72 garden gnomes, 61 cats and seven urban chickens.

“His ears will perk up and he is in hunt mode,” Sally said of Spencer when he sees another animal.

During the odd stare-down with felines and feathered friends, Conrad has to hold that leash a little tighter, even with those four-inch little limbs.

“He is surprisingly quick when he wants to be,” Conrad said.

For a dog who lives to smell, Conrad said it has been the adventure of a lifetime. Their quest is nearly 95 per cent complete and has also had some health perks.

“He is basically at his college weight right now, he is in the best shape of his life,” Conrad said of Spencer.

Long and leaner, Spencer is expected to walk the final street in the city by next weekend.