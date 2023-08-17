Menu

Crime

Sask. RCMP Major Crimes investigating after 2 people found dead in Broadview residence

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted August 17, 2023 6:43 pm
There is an increased police presence in relation to an ongoing investigation in Broadview, Sask. after investigators located two people dead inside a residence. View image in full screen
There is an increased police presence in relation to an ongoing investigation in Broadview, Sask. after investigators located two people dead inside a residence. Stock photo/Global News
As an investigation continues, the Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes division is advising the public of an increased police presence in connection with an ongoing investigation at a residence on the 900th block of Front Street in Broadview, SK.

“At this stage of the investigation, investigators can confirm a 52-year-old male and a 54-year-old female were located deceased inside the residence on August 16, 2023,” stated police. “Next of kin have been notified and Victim Services has been engaged to provide support. The male and (female) were known to each other.”

Police are advising the public that there is no threat to the public in relation to this incident.

“Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes in conjunction with Broadview RCMP and the Yorkton RCMP Forensic Identification Services will remain in the community for an undetermined amount of time and are asking residents to stay clear of the area,” the release read.

“Investigators are conducting interviews and gathering information to develop a clear timeline of events and determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths.”

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service are also involved as the autopsies have been ordered.

Police will be providing an update as soon as more information becomes available.

Saskatchewan NewsInvestigationSaskatchewan RCMPBroadviewBroadview RCMPIncreased police presenceSaskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes
