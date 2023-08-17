B.C. restaurant’s bathroom named best in Canada

A washroom in British Columbia has been named the bestroom restroom in Canada.
Owners of the Hard Bean Brunch Co. in Port Moody have won the ‘porcelain throne’ in Canada’s Best Bathroom contest by Cintas Canada.
The bathrooms have matching yellow doors, with yellow trim, and are fully enclosed stalls.
They also have navy blue walls and black and white tiles sitting below palm leaf wallpaper, as well as a sink and a LED-backlit mirror in each stall.
“You just wanna have a fun washroom that people enjoy being in,” Heather Rhodes, co-owner of the Hard Bean Bruch Co. told Global News.
“Washrooms in a lot of public spaces are not enjoyable if you’ve used them”.
Rhodes said the restaurant entered the contest and they received $2,500 of Cintas products as a prize.
