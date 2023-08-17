Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

B.C. restaurant’s bathroom named best in Canada

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 17, 2023 7:08 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. restroom named best in Canada'
B.C. restroom named best in Canada
A B.C. restaurant's bathroom has been named number one for number one and two in Canada. The facilities at Hard Bean Brunch Co. in Port Moody won top spot in the competition headed by corporate apparel company Cintas Canada.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A washroom in British Columbia has been named the bestroom restroom in Canada.

Owners of the Hard Bean Brunch Co. in Port Moody have won the ‘porcelain throne’ in Canada’s Best Bathroom contest by Cintas Canada.

The bathrooms have matching yellow doors, with yellow trim, and are fully enclosed stalls.

They also have navy blue walls and black and white tiles sitting below palm leaf wallpaper, as well as a sink and a LED-backlit mirror in each stall.

Click to play video: 'Look inside the 2023 PNE Prize Home in Langley'
Look inside the 2023 PNE Prize Home in Langley

“You just wanna have a fun washroom that people enjoy being in,” Heather Rhodes, co-owner of the Hard Bean Bruch Co. told Global News.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“Washrooms in a lot of public spaces are not enjoyable if you’ve used them”.

Rhodes said the restaurant entered the contest and they received $2,500 of Cintas products as a prize.

More on BC
Best BathroomBest bathroom in CanadaHard Bean Brunch Co.BC best bathroomBC best restroomBest bathroom BCCanada best bathroomCanada best restroomPort Moody bathroom
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices