Canada

‘Ultimate celebration of diversity’: GlobalFest returns to Calgary

By Norma Reid Global News
Posted August 17, 2023 6:27 pm
Click to play video: 'GlobalFest returns to Calgary for 2023'
GlobalFest returns to Calgary for 2023
WATCH: Touted as the "ultimate celebration of diversity," GlobalFest is back at Elliston Park in Calgary’s northeast. Norma Reid has the details on what people can expect.
Organizers of GlobalFest call it the “ultimate celebration of diversity.”

The festival, which features pavilions, international food and fireworks, is back at Calgary’s Elliston Park from Aug. 17 to 26.

Chief operating officer Ken Goosen said it has to be seen in person to be fully appreciated.

“We’ve had shows where we’ve had up to eight of these dancing on the water,” he said while holding an aquatic firework in his hands.

The unique device is designed to ignite while bobbing on the surface of the park’s storm retention pond.

This kind of display is only offered in a few Canadian locations: Vancouver, Gatineau and Sherbrooke Quebec and Calgary.

Click to play video: 'Performers eager to ‘lift them up’ as Globalfest event kicks off in Calgary'
Performers eager to ‘lift them up’ as Globalfest event kicks off in Calgary

“If you’re not in the park, you miss this and this is what the real treat is. Our teams are actually judged on how much they use the water. So water for us is as important as the sky.”

Goosen said the water at Elliston Park is able, environmentally, handle the nature of the event.

The storm retention pond has recycled water which goes through a filter, just in case any debris is left behind.

“We are on the side of a landfill, so this is an amazing greenspace,” he says.

One concern this year is the hot dry conditions. Members of the fire department will be armed with suppression gear on site.

Click to play video: 'Globalfest, an annual celebration of Calgary’s multi-cultural communities marks its 20th anniversary.'
Globalfest, an annual celebration of Calgary’s multi-cultural communities marks its 20th anniversary.

“We have a large group out there to make sure nothing happens,” Goosen said, who also suggests the public bring water and an umbrella with them to shield themselves from the sun. “That is first and foremost the priority for us: the safety aspect to make sure it is safe for everybody there and also the community.”

Those attending are also encouraged to use the park and ride shuttle service at Sunridge Mall.

There is a parking lot a few blocks away from Elliston Park on Hubalta Road which charges $20, run by International Arts and Culture community. Over the years, the parking initiative has raised more than $400,000 for cultural programming.

Tickets can be purchased at Calgary Co-op locations and online. This year’s fireworks entries include the countries of Austria, Italy, Portugal and Spain, with a finale from Canada.

Gates open at 6 p.m. nightly and close at 9:15 p.m. for fireworks, which take place as darkness falls.

