Suspect sought after girl, 11, sexually assaulted in Brampton: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking to locate a suspect after an 11-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police said on July 25, at around 3 p.m., an 11-year-old girl was walking in the Dufay Road and Sandalwood Parkway area when she was approached by an unknown suspect.

Police said the suspect allegedly attempted to sell her sunglasses, made physical contact with her and exposed himself.

Officers are searching for a 33-year-old man from Brampton. He has a thin build and is five-feet-nine-inches tall. He has black hair and a full beard.

Police are seeking to locate a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Brampton. Peel Regional Police / handout

“A warrant for his arrest has been sought for the offences of sexual assault and sexual interference,” police said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.