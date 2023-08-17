Menu

Crime

‘Offensive and hateful’: Police appeal for witnesses after graffiti found at Aurora park

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 17, 2023 4:11 pm
A York Regional Police patch is shown Dec, 19, 2022. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police patch is shown Dec, 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Police are appealing for witnesses after “offensive and hateful” graffiti was located at a park in Aurora, Ont.

York Regional Police said on Wednesday at 7 a.m., officers received reports that graffiti had been found in the Fleury Park area.

“Officers arrived and located five vehicles, along with park benches and signs, that had been vandalized with graffiti that included profanities, offensive drawings and hateful language,” police said in a news release.

Trending Now

Any witnesses or anyone with information or surveillance footage in the area is asked to contact police.

CrimeYork Regional PoliceVandalismGraffitiYRPAuroraAurora Parkaurora graffitifleury park
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

