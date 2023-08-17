‘Offensive and hateful’: Police appeal for witnesses after graffiti found at Aurora park

Send this page to someone via email

Police are appealing for witnesses after “offensive and hateful” graffiti was located at a park in Aurora, Ont.

York Regional Police said on Wednesday at 7 a.m., officers received reports that graffiti had been found in the Fleury Park area.

“Officers arrived and located five vehicles, along with park benches and signs, that had been vandalized with graffiti that included profanities, offensive drawings and hateful language,” police said in a news release.

Any witnesses or anyone with information or surveillance footage in the area is asked to contact police.