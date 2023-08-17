Police seek suspect and witness after man attacked, struck by vehicle in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Police are searching for a suspect after a man was attacked and struck by a vehicle in Toronto.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Toronto police Det. Sgt. Brandon Price said officers received “numerous calls” of a personal injury collision in the Sherbourne Street and Queen Street East area on Tuesday evening, just before 11 p.m.

According to Price, a man was found in the middle of Sherbourne Street, north of Queen Street East.

“He was assessed and declared deceased at the scene,” Price said.

Police have now identified the victim as 54-year-old Douglas James MacDonald from Toronto.

Price said investigators believe McDonald was “physically attacked” by a suspect on the west sidewalk of Sherbourne Street.

“Mr. McDonald left the immediate area, but was chased into the middle of Sherbourne Street where he fell to the ground,” Price said. “The suspect continued the attack of Mr. McDonald while he was on the ground in the middle of the roadway.”

Price said McDonald “appeared incapacitated” and laid on the roadway “without moving.”

“Seconds later, a northbound vehicle struck him as it passed,” Price said.

Police are now searching for a man with short to mid-length black hair worn in dreadlocks or twists. He has an average build and was seen wearing a black, short-sleeved shirt, a green hoodie with a light coloured camouflage pattern on the hood, black jeans with small tears on the front of both legs and black shoes.

“This attacker fled on a bicycle northbound from the scene on Sherbourne Street,” Price said.

According to Price, the passing vehicle was a white, four-door sedan.

“The driver of this vehicle is only considered a witness at this point of our investigation and we encourage them to come forward,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.