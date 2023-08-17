Man dead after falling around 100 feet at Toronto wastewater treatment plant: police

See more sharing options

A man is dead after falling around between 80 and 100 feet the Ashbridges Bay Wastewater Treatment Plant in Toronto, officials say.

Toronto paramedics told Global News said the man fell at around 11 a.m., on Thursday.

The man, who was in his 50s, was pronounced deceased at the scene, paramedics said.

Toronto police confirmed the man worked at plant. The incident has been declared an industrial accident, police said.

In an email to Global News, a spokesperson for Ontario’s Ministry of Labour offered “sincere condolences” to the worker’s family, friends and colleagues.

According to the ministry, the employer is North Tunnel Constructors.

The spokesperson said the ministry has assigned inspectors and they are attending the scene.

“As the ministry’s investigation is ongoing, we are not able to provide further information at this time,” the email read.