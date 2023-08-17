Lottery ticket worth $2.5 million purchased in B.C.

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Someone in B.C. is the province’s newest multi-millionaire.

A Lotto 6/49 ticket purchased online for Wednesday night’s draw matched all six winning numbers.

The lucky ticket is worth $2.5 million, as the $5-million classic jackpot was split with a winning ticket in Ontario.

1:16 Victoria couple wins $35M Lotto Max jackpot

The B.C. Lottery Corporation says the ticket was purchased online via PlayNow.com.

Story continues below advertisement

The winning numbers were 2, 3, 6, 7, 17 and 27. The odds of winning a 6/49 classic jackpot are one in 13,983,816.

All lottery prize winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to claim their prize.

This summer, a handful of B.C. residents have scored hefty lottery wins.

0:56 ‘When we found out it was like an electric shock’: Saskatoon couple reacts to winning $5 million Lotto 6/49 draw

Kenneth Ramos of Surrey won $500,000 in the Aug. 8 Lotto Max draw, while Beverley Magill of Armstrong also won $500,000 in the July 25 Lotto Max draw.

Donald MacEwan of Fort St. John also won $500,000 from a scratch-and-win ticket he purchased from a convenience store, while Vernon couple Montana Lowley and Jason Campeau won $100,000 from a scratch-and-win ticket.

And Diana Braathen of Vancouver won $1 million from the July 25 Lotto Max draw.

Story continues below advertisement

Also, the BCLC says the expiry date for a winning lottery ticket purchased in Maple Ridge is nearing. The Lotto 6/49 ticket, worth $1 million, has an expiry date of Sept. 28.