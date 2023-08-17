Menu

Canada

Lottery ticket worth $2.5 million purchased in B.C.

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 17, 2023 2:28 pm
B.C. lottery players win $802 million in 2022
Some B.C. lottery players took home some big money last year. The BC Lottery Corporation reported it paid out $802 million to winners across the province – Jan 3, 2023
Someone in B.C. is the province’s newest multi-millionaire.

A Lotto 6/49 ticket purchased online for Wednesday night’s draw matched all six winning numbers.

The lucky ticket is worth $2.5 million, as the $5-million classic jackpot was split with a winning ticket in Ontario.

Victoria couple wins $35M Lotto Max jackpot

The B.C. Lottery Corporation says the ticket was purchased online via PlayNow.com.

The winning numbers were 2, 3, 6, 7, 17 and 27. The odds of winning a 6/49 classic jackpot are one in 13,983,816.

All lottery prize winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to claim their prize.

This summer, a handful of B.C. residents have scored hefty lottery wins.

‘When we found out it was like an electric shock’: Saskatoon couple reacts to winning $5 million Lotto 6/49 draw

Kenneth Ramos of Surrey won $500,000 in the Aug. 8 Lotto Max draw, while Beverley Magill of Armstrong also won $500,000 in the July 25 Lotto Max draw.

Donald MacEwan of Fort St. John also won $500,000 from a scratch-and-win ticket he purchased from a convenience store, while Vernon couple Montana Lowley and Jason Campeau won $100,000 from a scratch-and-win ticket.

And Diana Braathen of Vancouver won $1 million from the July 25 Lotto Max draw.

Also, the BCLC says the expiry date for a winning lottery ticket purchased in Maple Ridge is nearing. The Lotto 6/49 ticket, worth $1 million, has an expiry date of Sept. 28.

‘Pretty surreal’: Vancouver Island man on $55-million lottery win

 

More on BC
Lotto 6-49BCLCBC Lottery CorporationWinning lottery ticketLotto 6/49 winnerBC lottery winner6/49 classic jackpotonline lottery ticket
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

