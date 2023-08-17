SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Drivers on Coquihalla Highway being warned about wind, lightning, possible fires starting

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 17, 2023 1:11 pm
Click to play video: 'Hot, dry conditions make for extreme wildfire danger in B.C.'
Hot, dry conditions make for extreme wildfire danger in B.C.
As hot, dry conditions persist around much of the province, the wildfire risk is extremely high, and a number of fires have grown significantly. Kylie Stanton reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Travellers on the Coquihalla Highway Thursday are being warned about changing weather conditions.

Environment Canada has issued a statement saying widespread gusty winds and a risk of thunderstorms can be expected along the Coquihalla Thursday into Friday.

This means strong, gusty winds will shift from the southwest to the northwest with a risk of dry lightning and continued high temperatures.

The organization said this could mean worsening wildfire conditions, possible new fire starts, risk of breaking tree branches and challenging boating conditions in the area.

“The main hazard is localized severe winds with speeds up to or above 70 km/h and dry lightning (lightning that comes with little or no rain),” Environment Canada said in a statement. “Drought-stricken trees will be more susceptible to winds.”

Click to play video: 'Wildfire closes major artery to Lower Mainland'
Wildfire closes major artery to Lower Mainland
Story continues below advertisement

There are about 370 wildfires burning in B.C., with 14 wildfires of note.

Trending Now

On Wednesday evening, the McDougall Creek wildfire burning in the Central Okanagan forced 4,800 properties to be placed under evacuation alert.

Residents in the area are advised to be ready to leave their homes at a moment’s notice.

The emergency operations centre has also been activated for the area.

More on BC
WildfireBC WildfireCoquihallaCoquihalla HighwayCoquihalla Highway conditionsBc Fire DangerCoquihalla Highway wildfireCoquihalla fire riskCoquihalla Highway conditions ThursdaCoquihalla Highway fire danger
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices