Drivers on Coquihalla Highway being warned about wind, lightning, possible fires starting

Send this page to someone via email

Travellers on the Coquihalla Highway Thursday are being warned about changing weather conditions.

Environment Canada has issued a statement saying widespread gusty winds and a risk of thunderstorms can be expected along the Coquihalla Thursday into Friday.

This means strong, gusty winds will shift from the southwest to the northwest with a risk of dry lightning and continued high temperatures.

The organization said this could mean worsening wildfire conditions, possible new fire starts, risk of breaking tree branches and challenging boating conditions in the area.

“The main hazard is localized severe winds with speeds up to or above 70 km/h and dry lightning (lightning that comes with little or no rain),” Environment Canada said in a statement. “Drought-stricken trees will be more susceptible to winds.”

Story continues below advertisement

There are about 370 wildfires burning in B.C., with 14 wildfires of note.

On Wednesday evening, the McDougall Creek wildfire burning in the Central Okanagan forced 4,800 properties to be placed under evacuation alert.

Residents in the area are advised to be ready to leave their homes at a moment’s notice.

The emergency operations centre has also been activated for the area.