2 Toronto youths charged in attempted carjacking of elderly man’s vehicle

Toronto police say two boys, aged 14 and 15, are facing charges after an attempted carjacking of an elderly man’s vehicle last month.

Police said it happened on July 15 at around 9:30 p.m. in the Islington Avenue and Rexdale Boulevard area.

Police said three suspects “approached an elderly male inside his parked vehicle” when two of them opened the driver side door and tried to “forcefully” pull the man out of the vehicle.

A third suspect pulled out a handgun and made a demand for the man’s wallet, investigators said.

The suspects were unable to remove the man from the vehicle and instead stole his cellphone and fled the scene, police allege.

Two of three suspects were identified and later arrested.

Police said on Wednesday a 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy were each charged with robbery with a firearm and disguise with intent.

A third suspect is still outstanding.

Due to the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the teens cannot be named or identified.