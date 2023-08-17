Menu

Crime

Police arrest Toronto man accused of repeated sexual assaults of minor

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 17, 2023 11:05 am
Accused. Louis Williams, 77. View image in full screen
Accused. Louis Williams, 77. Handout / Toronto Police Service
Toronto police say they have arrested a 77-year-old man accused of repeated sexual assaults of a person under the age of 16.

Police said the sexual assaults happened “on numerous occasions between 2013 and present day.”

Investigators said they arrested Louis Williams after being called to Sheppard Avenue East and Don Mills Road area on Saturday.

Williams has been charged with sexual interference with a person under 16 years of age, sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching, sexual exploitation and uttering threads.

Trending Now

Police said they are concerned there may be more victims and have released the man’s photo.

