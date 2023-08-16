Cyclist dies after being struck by car at Kelowna rail trail crossing

Send this page to someone via email

A cyclist who was struck by a vehicle in Kelowna two weeks ago has died.

The collision happened along the 3300 block of Sexsmith Road on July 31, at the Okanagan Rail Trail crossing.

On Tuesday, the BC Coroners Service confirmed that it was investigating a death from the incident.

Police described the cyclist as a man in his 60s. They also said, at the time, that the driver was temporarily distracted when he struck the rider.

There was o word on whether charges will be laid.