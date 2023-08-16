Menu

Cyclist dies after being struck by car at Kelowna rail trail crossing

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 16, 2023 7:50 pm
File photo of the collision at Sexsmith Road on July 31. View image in full screen
File photo of the collision at Sexsmith Road on July 31. Global News
A cyclist who was struck by a vehicle in Kelowna two weeks ago has died.

The collision happened along the 3300 block of Sexsmith Road on July 31, at the Okanagan Rail Trail crossing.

On Tuesday, the BC Coroners Service confirmed that it was investigating a death from the incident.

Police described the cyclist as a man in his 60s. They also said, at the time, that the driver was temporarily distracted when he struck the rider.

There was o word on whether charges will be laid.

KelownaOkanagancentral okanaganFatal CollisionKelowna RCMPBC Coroners ServiceCyclist collisionSexsmith RoadFatal cyclist collision
