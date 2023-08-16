Menu

Canada

NDP, Green leaders cleared to review evidence of alleged foreign meddling

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 16, 2023 6:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Foreign election interference: Conversations with Opposition are ongoing in private, says minister'
Foreign election interference: Conversations with Opposition are ongoing in private, says minister
WATCH: Conversations with Opposition are ongoing in private, says minister – Jul 17, 2023
Federal leaders for the New Democrats and Green Party have both received the security clearance they need in order to be briefed on specific allegations of foreign interference attempts in Canadian elections.

Former special rapporteur David Johnston released an initial report on alleged meddling in May, along with a confidential annex of evidence that he said opposition party leaders who obtained relevant clearance could review.

The report found the federal Liberals did not knowingly or negligently fail to act on foreign interference attempts, but serious reforms to the government’s handling of intelligence were needed.

Click to play video: 'Foreign interference: What did we learn from PM’s top aide’s testimony?'
Foreign interference: What did we learn from PM’s top aide’s testimony?

Green Leader Elizabeth May said in a press release that she was reviewing the documents in Ottawa and would provide an update to media on Friday.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh’s office said he has also received clearance and arrangements are currently being made for him to view the documents.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet had both rejected Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s offer to see the documents, arguing it was an attempt to trap them into agreeing not to speak about allegations in public.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

