Man found dead in north-central Edmonton park was shot to death: police

An autopsy performed on the body of a man recently found dead in a north-central Edmonton park has confirmed he died from multiple gunshot wounds, police said Wednesday.

Police said officers were called to a weapons complaint in the area of 85th Street and 119th Avenue at about 6 p.m. on Friday. When they arrived, they found a man in a park who had sustained life-threatening injuries.

He was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital where he later died.

Police said the victim has been identified as 33-year-old Travis Cardinal and said an autopsy completed on Tuesday concluded he was the victim of a homicide.

Police have not said whether they have any suspects in connection with their investigation.

Anyone with information or video that could help homicide detectives with their investigation is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.

