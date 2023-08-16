Man, 48, charged after 2 robberies reported at Toronto business

Send this page to someone via email

A 48-year-old man has been charged in connection with a robbery investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on April 22, officers received a call for a company alarm in the Islington Avenue and The Queensway area.

According to police, officers received a call on Aug. 13 as well.

Police said a man entered the store wearing a mask and approached an employee, demanding cash and cigarettes.

Officers said he indicated that he was armed with a weapon, and took a quantity of cash and cigarettes before fleeing.

According to police, in one incident the man allegedly forced the employee into a washroom to confine them.

A 48-year-old man of no fixed address has been charged with two counts of robbery and one count each of weapons dangerous and failing to comply with probation.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.