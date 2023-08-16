St. Vital Hockey Association spotlights low female hockey participation in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

The number of girls who are signing up to get on the ice is low, according to the St. Vital Minor Hockey Association in Winnipeg.

Association VP Brynn Saunders said she noticed enrollment numbers dropped significantly in certain age groups and the low registration numbers can be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have been hearing a lot from parents that they didn’t want their kids in sports because of COVID at the beginning, the younger ones.”

Saunders said numbers have dropped across the board, but girls’ registrations have been hit the hardest and now she hopes to bring them back up.

Another contributing factor is inflation, Saunders said. As prices begin to rise sacrifices are having to be made in certain areas, including sports.

“The cost definitely has an impact in our daily lives of groceries, gasoline, sports, it’s everywhere,” said Saunders.

“You have to make your choices and what’s best for your family. And everyone has their struggles,” she said, adding the association tries to keep the cost down as much as possible for parents.

Saunders said she and the association have been working really hard to get girls interested in sports again as it is so much more than just playing hockey for an hour or so.

“We want them to see how their self-confidence and self-esteem do increase and their friendships. And it’s lasting friendships,” she said. “We want to see more of that. And we want the girls to know that when they try, they can do anything.”

Anyone that would like to register to play hockey can do so on the association’s website.