Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Tsuut’ina Nation police lead child abduction investigation, mother arrested in B.C.

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted August 16, 2023 4:32 pm
Tsuut’ina Nation Police Service crest is pictured on the Tsuut’ina Nation near Calgary, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. View image in full screen
The Tsuut'ina Nation Police Service (TNPS) said its investigation into an alleged parental abduction case resulted in one arrest. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Tsuut’ina Nation Police Service (TNPS) said its investigation into an alleged  parental abduction case has resulted in one arrest.

In a Wednesday afternoon release, the TNPS said it was first called on Aug. 6 to investigate a breach of a parental court order in the community of Redwood Meadows. Police said the mother of two young children allegedly disobeyed the order, and she was charged and arrested.

The mother was then released from custody by a Justice of the Peace.

A week later, the TNPS was called again to Redwood Meadows in relation to a parental abduction involving the same mother and two children. The TNPS said the two children, who are younger than 14 years old, were not at the residence as required by the parental court order.

The TNPS said it immediately launched an investigation and located the mother and the two children in Surrey, B.C., on the same day at around 10 p.m. with help from the RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the mother was arrested and charged in Surrey on Tuesday, Aug. 15 by the RCMP, who were acting on a Western Canada-wide warrant issued by the TNPS. The mother was charged with two counts of abduction in contravention of a custody order and one count of disobeying a court order.

Trending Now

The two children were safely relocated to Calgary from Surrey, the TNPS said.

The TNPS said it was supported by the Whiterock and Surrey Detachments of the RCMP, along with the Calgary Police Service, Alberta Sheriffs and the Missing Children Society of Canada.

Police said the case did not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert, according to Wednesday’s news release.

More on Crime
RCMPSurreyChild AbductionTsuut’ina NationTsuut'ina Nation Police ServiceTsuut'ina Nation policeparental abduction casetnps
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices