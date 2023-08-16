LCBO warns subscribers of promotional emails after data breach

Send this page to someone via email

The personal data of some Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) customers has been compromised in a data breach, the Crown corporation says.

In an email to Global News on Wednesday, an LCBO spokesperson said it was notified by Conversion Digital — a third-party service provider that is used to send promotional emails from the LCBO — that an unauthorized party had gained access to data which included personal information.

According to the LCBO, this information primarily included the first name and email addresses of certain LCBO email subscribers.

The spokesperson said no passwords or financial information was involved in the incident.

“We value and respect the trust our customers place in us and sincerely regret any inconvenience or concern that this incident may have caused,” the email read. “This is an unrelated incident that involves a third-party service provider. No LCBO systems were impacted in connection with this issue. ”

The news comes just months after an unauthorized party embedded “malicious code” on the LCBO’s website which was used to gather customer information.

— With a file from The Canadian Press