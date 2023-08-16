Menu

Canada

LCBO warns subscribers of promotional emails after data breach

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 16, 2023 2:34 pm
A Canadian flag flies near an under construction LCBO store in Bowmanville, Ont. on Saturday July 20, 2013. View image in full screen
A Canadian flag flies near an under construction LCBO store in Bowmanville, Ont. on Saturday July 20, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
The personal data of some Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) customers has been compromised in a data breach, the Crown corporation says.

In an email to Global News on Wednesday, an LCBO spokesperson said it was notified by Conversion Digital — a third-party service provider that is used to send promotional emails from the LCBO — that an unauthorized party had gained access to data which included personal information.

According to the LCBO, this information primarily included the first name and email addresses of certain LCBO email subscribers.

The spokesperson said no passwords or financial information was involved in the incident.

“We value and respect the trust our customers place in us and sincerely regret any inconvenience or concern that this incident may have caused,” the email read.  “This is an unrelated incident that involves a third-party service provider. No LCBO systems were impacted in connection with this issue. ”

The news comes just months after an unauthorized party embedded “malicious code” on the LCBO’s website which was used to gather customer information.

— With a file from The Canadian Press

