Body of 2nd missing N.B. fisher found in water after week-long search

A second body has been recovered in the water near Portage Island on Wednesday, bringing to an end an extensive search for two brothers who’ve been missing since embarking on a fishing trip in Brantville, N.B., last week.

In an RCMP release, police said members from the Department of Fisheries and Ocean had located a body, which has since been identified as 75-year-old Aldéric Thibodeau.

The body of Thibodeau’s brother, 82-year-old Léandre, was located on Saturday.

In an update on Tuesday, police said they’ve covered about 750 square kilometres of land and water in their search for the two New Brunswick men. RCMP helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicle operators (UAV) were deployed amid the search.

In addition to the Department of Fisheries, the Canadian Coast Guard, the Tracadie Fire Department, and several other responder organizations assisted in the week-long search efforts.

“Police would like to thank the public, as well as the many agencies that have assisted in these search efforts,” police said in a release.

“We express our condolences to the friends, families, and community of Aldéric and Léandre Thibodeau.”