Canada

Body recovered in N.B. waters amid search for two missing fishermen: police

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted August 13, 2023 10:36 am
In a media release on Sunday, police said an individual located a body, which has been identified as one of two men who've been missing since embarking on a fishing trip last week in the Portage Island area. View image in full screen
In a media release on Sunday, police said an individual located a body, which has been identified as one of two men who've been missing since embarking on a fishing trip last week in the Portage Island area. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The body of a missing man has been located in the water near Portage Island, an area where police have been searching for two brothers who didn’t return after embarking on a fishing trip last week, New Brunswick RCMP say.

In a media release Sunday, police said an individual recovered the body at about 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Aldéric and Léandre Thibodeau, aged 75 and 82, were last seen on Aug. 7 around 1 p.m. at the wharf on Robertson Brook Road in Brantville.

The identity of the recovered body hasn’t been identified by police but is confirmed to be one of the two missing men. The other man is yet to be found.

“Police are asking the public to avoid the Neguac Wharf as they continue their investigation and are asking boaters in the Portage Island area to slow down and to be cautious of divers who are assisting with the search,” police said.

On Aug. 8, members of the Tracadie Fire Department and the New Brunswick Coast Guard located an overturned boat in the area, which matched the description of the boat that the two men were said to be travelling in.

Police said first responders will remain in the area as search efforts continue.

