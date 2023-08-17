Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Weather

Okanagan weather: Gusty winds as 30-degree heat slides aside

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted August 17, 2023 2:54 pm
Strong northwest winds kick up in the Okanagan, fanning flames and oxygenating fires on Friday. View image in full screen
Strong northwest winds will kick up in the Okanagan weather forecast, fanning flames and oxygenating fires on Friday. SkyTracker Weather
The Okanagan weather forecast for Thursday will see lingering, thick smoke as temperatures reach 36 C while breezy winds from the southwest kick in.

The upper ridge of high pressure that brought the heat this week will break down on Friday, as a cold front comes through, kicking up gusty winds and further fueling wildfire activity.

Temperatures during the day should still slide into the mid-to-upper 20s under a mostly sunny sky.

Pure blue skies and sunshine return for the weekend. Saturday will see an afternoon high of around 27 C before climbing up slightly higher on Sunday to around 29 C.

Smoke is expected to remain thick at times through the weekend, as a special air quality statement continues.

Clouds will roll back in next week, along with a slight chance of showers on Tuesday, as daytime highs stay in the upper 20s.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Kelowna Vernon penticton BC Interior southern interior Salmon Arm osoyoos okanagan weather kelowna weather Penticton weather Vernon Weather Shuswap Weather Osoyoos Weather
