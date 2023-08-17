Okanagan weather: Gusty winds as 30-degree heat slides aside

The Okanagan weather forecast for Thursday will see lingering, thick smoke as temperatures reach 36 C while breezy winds from the southwest kick in.
The upper ridge of high pressure that brought the heat this week will break down on Friday, as a cold front comes through, kicking up gusty winds and further fueling wildfire activity.
Temperatures during the day should still slide into the mid-to-upper 20s under a mostly sunny sky.
Pure blue skies and sunshine return for the weekend. Saturday will see an afternoon high of around 27 C before climbing up slightly higher on Sunday to around 29 C.
Smoke is expected to remain thick at times through the weekend, as a special air quality statement continues.
Clouds will roll back in next week, along with a slight chance of showers on Tuesday, as daytime highs stay in the upper 20s.
