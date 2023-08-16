Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Free agent defensive back Shaquille Richardson returns to Stampeders

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 16, 2023 1:43 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Shaquille Richardson is back for a second stint with the Calgary Stampeders.

The CFL club announced Wednesday that it has signed the veteran defensive back.

Richardson originally signed with Calgary in 2015 and appeared in 27 regular-season games with the Stampeders over the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

After a stint in the NFL, Richardson joined the Toronto Argonauts in 2019.

He played 29 regular-season games over three seasons for the Argos and was a member of Toronto’s Grey Cup-winning team in 2022.

Click to play video: 'Big month ahead at home for the Calgary Stampeders'
Big month ahead at home for the Calgary Stampeders

Richardson became a free agent in February.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The 31-year-old from Compton, Calif., has 133 defensive tackles, 18 special-teams stops, 16 knock-downs and 10 interceptions, including two returned for a touchdown, over 56 career games with Calgary and Toronto.

He was an East Division all-star with the Argos in 2021.

The Stampeders also released Canadian long snapper Maxime Latour, who played in two games as an injury replacement for Aaron Crawford.

More on Sports
CFLSportsCanadian Football LeagueCalgary StampedersStampedersCFL Free AgencyShaquille Richardson
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices