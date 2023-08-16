Some Durham Region bus routes cancelled after fire at Oshawa bus depot

Send this page to someone via email

Several bus routes in Durham Region are cancelled on Wednesday after an early morning fire at a transit bus depot.

Oshawa fire told Global News the incident occurred at the Durham Transit Bus Depot on Raleigh Avenue at around 2:20 a.m.

Fire officials said staff members were in the building at the time of the fire, but everyone escaped safely and no injuries were reported.

Officials said the three-bay storage area was affected and the roof collapsed.

However, Oshawa Fire said the six-bay area and offices were “well-protected by crews.”

Crews remained at the scene to look for hot spots after the fire was put out.

In a post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Durham Transit said several routes were cancelled.

Routes 103, 112, 211, 222, 291, 409, 411, 423, 502 and 920 were cancelled on Wednesday.