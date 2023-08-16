Province begins to establish new Sask. Marshals Service, critics concerned about oversight

See more sharing options

The Saskatchewan Party government has begun establishing a new provincial police service, but critics are concerned about its oversight.

A recent order-in-council says the province’s deputy minister will act in place of a board to oversee the development of the new Saskatchewan Marshals Service.

NDP policing critic Nicole Sarauer says the government isn’t following policing principles because it won’t have a board from the beginning.

She says policing organizations need to be independent of political bodies, including the government.

Policing Minister Christine Tell says the marshals will have a board once they are operational in 2026.

She says there won’t be a board now because the ministry needs to establish the structure of the service and hire a chief marshal.

The service is to have 70 officers working across the province and assist in high-crime areas.

The government plans to spend $7 million this year setting it up.

Once operational, it’s anticipated to cost the government $20 million per year.