Province begins to establish new Sask. Marshals Service, critics concerned about oversight

The Saskatchewan Party government has begun establishing a new provincial police service, but critics are concerned about its oversight.
A recent order-in-council says the province’s deputy minister will act in place of a board to oversee the development of the new Saskatchewan Marshals Service.
NDP policing critic Nicole Sarauer says the government isn’t following policing principles because it won’t have a board from the beginning.
She says policing organizations need to be independent of political bodies, including the government.
Policing Minister Christine Tell says the marshals will have a board once they are operational in 2026.
She says there won’t be a board now because the ministry needs to establish the structure of the service and hire a chief marshal.
The service is to have 70 officers working across the province and assist in high-crime areas.
The government plans to spend $7 million this year setting it up.
Once operational, it’s anticipated to cost the government $20 million per year.
Comments