Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Province begins to establish new Sask. Marshals Service, critics concerned about oversight

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 16, 2023 11:29 am
A set of police lights View image in full screen
The government plans to spend $7 million this year setting the new Saskatchewan Marshals Service, which will have 70 officers working across the province. Alex Schmidt / Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Saskatchewan Party government has begun establishing a new provincial police service, but critics are concerned about its oversight.

A recent order-in-council says the province’s deputy minister will act in place of a board to oversee the development of the new Saskatchewan Marshals Service.

NDP policing critic Nicole Sarauer says the government isn’t following policing principles because it won’t have a board from the beginning.

She says policing organizations need to be independent of political bodies, including the government.

Policing Minister Christine Tell says the marshals will have a board once they are operational in 2026.

She says there won’t be a board now because the ministry needs to establish the structure of the service and hire a chief marshal.

Story continues below advertisement

The service is to have 70 officers working across the province and assist in high-crime areas.

The government plans to spend $7 million this year setting it up.

Trending Now

Once operational, it’s anticipated to cost the government $20 million per year.

Click to play video: 'Crime in Saskatchewan changed with COVID-19. Police chiefs explain why'
Crime in Saskatchewan changed with COVID-19. Police chiefs explain why
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatchewan PartyPolice ServiceSaskatchewan Policingsaskatchewan marshals serviceNDP Policing CriticPolicing Minister
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices