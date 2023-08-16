Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Same man seen depositing fake cheques at Guelph banks: police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted August 16, 2023 12:00 pm
Guelph police cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Someone in Guelph tried to deposit fake cheques into bank accounts.

The Guelph Police Service was called to a bank in the west end just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say a man entered the bank and deposited a large cheque in an account that was recently opened.

They say the man left after staff immediately determined that the cheque was fraudulent.

Investigators say they determined the same man had gone to a downtown branch of the same institution earlier that afternoon.

They say the individual deposited a different cheque to a different account. Staff found out that the cheque was fake and the man left.

Trending Now

The suspect is described as five feet eight inches tall and 150 pounds with dark, slicked-back hair, thin facial hair and a birthmark on his nose. He may be driving a silver-coloured GMC pickup truck.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7452 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

More on Crime
Guelph NewsFraudGuelph crimeGuelph Police ServiceBanksFraudulentFake Cheques
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices