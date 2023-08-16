Same man seen depositing fake cheques at Guelph banks: police

Send this page to someone via email

Someone in Guelph tried to deposit fake cheques into bank accounts.

The Guelph Police Service was called to a bank in the west end just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say a man entered the bank and deposited a large cheque in an account that was recently opened.

They say the man left after staff immediately determined that the cheque was fraudulent.

Investigators say they determined the same man had gone to a downtown branch of the same institution earlier that afternoon.

They say the individual deposited a different cheque to a different account. Staff found out that the cheque was fake and the man left.

The suspect is described as five feet eight inches tall and 150 pounds with dark, slicked-back hair, thin facial hair and a birthmark on his nose. He may be driving a silver-coloured GMC pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7452 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.