Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Province installs rumble strips at site of fatal Manitoba highway crash

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 16, 2023 9:05 am
A scorched patch of ground where a bus carrying seniors ended up after colliding with a transport truck and burning is seen on the edge of the Trans-Canada Highway where it intersects with Highway 5, west of Winnipeg near Carberry, Man., Friday, June 16, 2023. View image in full screen
A scorched patch of ground where a bus carrying seniors ended up after colliding with a transport truck and burning is seen on the edge of the Trans-Canada Highway where it intersects with Highway 5, west of Winnipeg near Carberry, Man., Friday, June 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Manitoba government is hoping to avoid a repeat of a tragic June crash that led to the deaths of 17 seniors.

Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure says workers completed the installation Thursday of rumble strips at the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 5 near Carberry.

New lines were painted on the stretch of road earlier last week, and the province said advance warning signs will be posted in the “near future,” with some existing signage set to be replaced as well.

The intersection was the scene of a disastrous crash June 15, when a minibus containing a group of Dauphin-area seniors on a casino trip drove into the path of a semi-trailer truck on the Trans-Canada Highway.

Fifteen people were killed at the scene, with another two dying later in hospital.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Deadly year on Manitoba highways continues'
Deadly year on Manitoba highways continues

On July 31, another crash took place at the same intersection, involving a pickup truck colliding with an SUV, pushing both into a third vehicle.

Trending Now

Three people were seriously injured and taken to hospital in that incident.

The province said consultations on a safety review of the intersection are ongoing, with preliminary field investigations completed July 28.

A final report is expected in late fall.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba examining safety signage at Hwy 1 and 5 intersection after another serious crash, premier says'
Manitoba examining safety signage at Hwy 1 and 5 intersection after another serious crash, premier says
Trans-Canada HighwayProvince of ManitobaHighway crashManitoba crashCarberry crashDauphin crashrumble stripsManitoba Transportation and Infrastructure
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices