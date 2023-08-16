Province installs rumble strips at site of fatal Manitoba highway crash

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is hoping to avoid a repeat of a tragic June crash that led to the deaths of 17 seniors.

Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure says workers completed the installation Thursday of rumble strips at the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 5 near Carberry.

New lines were painted on the stretch of road earlier last week, and the province said advance warning signs will be posted in the “near future,” with some existing signage set to be replaced as well.

The intersection was the scene of a disastrous crash June 15, when a minibus containing a group of Dauphin-area seniors on a casino trip drove into the path of a semi-trailer truck on the Trans-Canada Highway.

Fifteen people were killed at the scene, with another two dying later in hospital.

On July 31, another crash took place at the same intersection, involving a pickup truck colliding with an SUV, pushing both into a third vehicle.

Three people were seriously injured and taken to hospital in that incident.

The province said consultations on a safety review of the intersection are ongoing, with preliminary field investigations completed July 28.

A final report is expected in late fall.