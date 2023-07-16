Carberry, Man. bus crash claims 17th life

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Another person involved in a horrific bus crash near Carberry, Man. has died.

RCMP say a 79-year-old woman who had been in hospital since the June 15 collision, which initially claimed 15 lives, died of her injuries.

One month ago a minibus full of Dauphin and area seniors collided with a semi-truck on the Trans-Canada Highway while on an excursion to the Sand Hills Casino.

As of Friday, seven people remained in hospital with one in critical condition.

In total, 17 people have died as a result of the collision.