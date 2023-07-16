Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Carberry, Man. bus crash claims 17th life

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted July 16, 2023 3:22 pm
Flowers that were left by a person are seen on the side of the road where the Trans-Canada Highway intersects with Highway 5, west of Winnipeg near Carberry, Man., Friday, June 16, 2023, where a semi and a bus carrying seniors collided on June 15. RCMP say another person involved in the crash succumbed to their injuries. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Flowers that were left by a person are seen on the side of the road where the Trans-Canada Highway intersects with Highway 5, west of Winnipeg near Carberry, Man., Friday, June 16, 2023, where a semi and a bus carrying seniors collided on June 15. RCMP say another person involved in the crash succumbed to their injuries. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Another person involved in a horrific bus crash near Carberry, Man. has died.

RCMP say a 79-year-old woman who had been in hospital since the June 15 collision, which initially claimed 15 lives, died of her injuries.

One month ago a minibus full of Dauphin and area seniors collided with a semi-truck on the Trans-Canada Highway while on an excursion to the Sand Hills Casino.

As of Friday, seven people remained in hospital with one in critical condition.

In total, 17 people have died as a result of the collision.

Click to play video: '‘We’re doing OK’: One month after horrific bus crash, Dauphin carries on'
‘We’re doing OK’: One month after horrific bus crash, Dauphin carries on
Trans-Canada HighwayManitoba crashCarberry crashCarberry ManitobaManitoba Bus CrashDauphin crashsenior bus crash
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices