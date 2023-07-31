Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Serious injuries in multi-vehicle collision at intersection of fatal Carberry bus crash

By Teagan Rasche Global News
Posted July 31, 2023 9:42 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP are responding to a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of highways 1 and 5.

This is the same intersection where 16 seniors lost their lives when their minibus collided with a semi-trailer in June.

Blue Hills RCMP got the report around 4:45 p.m. Monday afternoon. The initial investigation determined a pickup truck driving southbound on Highway 5 entered the intersection at Highway 1 and collided with an eastbound SUV.

The collision caused both vehicles to be pushed across the highway where they collided with a third vehicle.

Three people were seriously injured and taken to hospital.

“We very much appreciate that this may be extraordinarily upsetting for some people, considering the recent mass casualty collision at the same intersection,” said Insp. Lee Fortin of RCMP West District.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is very early in this investigation and we need to do our work to confirm information and determine what happened. We will provide updates as soon as we are able. We urge anyone who is triggered by this incident to seek appropriate supports.”

Trending Now

Highway 1 is partially closed for safety and investigation. RCMP say to expect delays and avoid it if possible.

Click to play video: '‘We’re doing OK’: One month after horrific bus crash, Dauphin carries on'
‘We’re doing OK’: One month after horrific bus crash, Dauphin carries on
RCMPGlobal NewsCar crashBus CrashSerious InjuriesDauphinWinnipeg News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices