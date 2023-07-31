Serious injuries in multi-vehicle collision at intersection of fatal Carberry bus crash

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are responding to a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of highways 1 and 5.

This is the same intersection where 16 seniors lost their lives when their minibus collided with a semi-trailer in June.

Blue Hills RCMP got the report around 4:45 p.m. Monday afternoon. The initial investigation determined a pickup truck driving southbound on Highway 5 entered the intersection at Highway 1 and collided with an eastbound SUV.

The collision caused both vehicles to be pushed across the highway where they collided with a third vehicle.

Three people were seriously injured and taken to hospital.

“We very much appreciate that this may be extraordinarily upsetting for some people, considering the recent mass casualty collision at the same intersection,” said Insp. Lee Fortin of RCMP West District.

“This is very early in this investigation and we need to do our work to confirm information and determine what happened. We will provide updates as soon as we are able. We urge anyone who is triggered by this incident to seek appropriate supports.”

Highway 1 is partially closed for safety and investigation. RCMP say to expect delays and avoid it if possible.