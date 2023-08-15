Three-headed monster to star at running back for U Sask. Huskies football team

The start of training camp has given University of Saskatchewan running back Josh Ewanchyna some added perspective on the game and life.

This after missing almost the entirety of the 2022 Canada West football season, suffering a devastating knee injury in the Huskies’ opening matchup versus the University of Calgary Dinos.

“This game can be taken from you at any point,” said Ewanchyna. “So I’m just out here enjoying the little things a little bit more.”

“I’m happy that I’m back healthy and excited to have a good year with the fellas.”

Ewanchyna’s absence was a big blow early in the season for the Huskies, who were expecting the fourth-year tailback to pick up snaps from standout Adam Machart.

Instead, the Huskies elevated Ryker Frank and Ted Kubongo to higher roles on the depth chart with both seizing the opportunity for breakout seasons.

Frank, competing in just his second season of Canada West play, finished second in the conference with 562 rushing yards before adding another 341 yards on the ground during Saskatchewan’s playoff run.

“It gave me some confidence in the league in knowing that I can come out here and compete,” said Frank. “Not only with the guys on my team, but I can help my team be successful. That definitely gave me some confidence out on the field.”

As for Kubongo, he led all Canada West athletes in kick return yards (355) and had 422 total yards on the ground in a dozen games with the Huskies.

That included a program record 102-yard kick return touchdown versus the University of Manitoba Bisons, adding to the Calgary product’s confidence in all situations.

“At the end of the day it doesn’t matter what I play,” said Kubongo. “Whether it’s running back, kick returner or even on punt [return], as long as I’m there helping the team win I’m good with that.”

“Right now my only focus is on being able to help this team win.”

While remaining on the sidelines was a tough pill for Ewanchyna to swallow last fall, he got a front row seat to his running back colleagues finding their footing in Canada West competition.

“Especially for my injury to happen as soon as it did and for guys like Ted and Ryker step up to have the season that they did, it was outstanding,” said Ewanchyna. “Those guys didn’t miss a beat. All the way down to the end those boys are running hard and we all fed off each other.”

Fast-forward to this summer and Ewanchyna has been given the clean bill of health setting up a crowded, but talented group of tailbacks for the Huskies, who are now boasting one of the conference’s most experienced back fields.

“We got some dogs in our RB room for sure,” said Frank. “There’s definitely a healthy level of competition there, we’re always pushing each other to be better. It’s a good feeling to know if one of us goes down, there’s another great running back willing and able to step up into that role.”

As evidenced by Ewanchyna’s quick injury to begin the 2022 season, the Huskies are not taking any chances with the running back depth.

The team is making it a priority that all three players get touches early in the season and stay fresh if needed to take over starts.

“We need them all and we need them all at the end of the year,” said Huskies head coach Scott Flory. “We’re going to be smart and we’re going to make sure that we got reps, get everybody in the game and get them involved. Each one of them has such a different skill set and they’re all so dangerous with the football.”

Three veterans battling for one football will ultimately come to a head during Huskies training camp over the next two weeks, to decide a starter for Saskatchewan’s opening game of the season on Sept. 1.

The trio of running backs said they remain united, however many snaps they each get this season.

“It doesn’t matter who is getting the ball,” said Ewanchyna. “One of us is going to get it, we know that and we’re all skilled enough to have earned that. But at the end of the day, we just want to come home with that Vanier [Cup] at the end of the year.”