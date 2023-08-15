Petry traded by Canadiens for second time in just over a year in deal with Red Wings

Send this page to someone via email

Jeff Petry’s second stint with the Montreal Canadiens lasted just over a week.

The Canadiens announced Tuesday that they have dealt the veteran defenceman for the second time in just over a year. His destination this off-season is the Detroit Red Wings, in exchange for defenceman Gustav Lindstrom and a conditional fourth-round draft pick in 2025.

Montreal acquired Petry from Pittsburgh on Aug. 6 as part of the three-team trade that sent star defenceman Erik Karlsson from San Jose to the Penguins.

Petry had five goals and 26 assists for the Penguins last year after Pittsburgh acquired him from Montreal in an off-season trade.

The 35-year-old played the previous eight seasons with the Canadiens, collecting over 40 points in four consecutive seasons from 2017-18 to 2020-21 to lead the team’s defence in points every season during that span.

The Canadiens are retaining 50 per cent of Petry’s remaining salary of US$4.5 million. The Penguins are retaining another $1.56 million as part of the Karlsson trade.

Petry, 35, joins a remade blue line for Detroit, which also added Justin Holl and Shayne Gostisbehere in free agency. Eager to get the Red Wings back in contention and end a seven-year playoff drought, general manager Steve Yzerman also traded for scoring winger Alex DeBrincat and signed forwards Daniel Sprong and J.T. Compher, among other moves.

Lindstrom had eight points and averaged just over 14 minutes of ice time in 36 games with Detroit last season. He has two goals and 24 assists in 128 career NHL games.

The condition of the 2025 draft pick is the later of Detroit’s or Boston’s — one of the selections the Red Wings got from Boston for Tyler Bertuzzi at the trade deadline.