Spallumcheen man injured in targeted shooting: RCMP

A 31-year-old man was shot on a rural property in Spallumcheen late Sunday night in what Mounties believe was a targeted attack.

Sunday, at around 11:55 p.m., police received a report of multiple gunshots coming from a property on Grandview Flats Road South in Spallumcheen.

Police said when they went to the area, they found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

“The man is known to police and has been less than forthcoming with investigators,” Const. Chris Terleski, RCMP, said.

“From our initial investigation, this appears to be a targeted attack and there is no known risk to the public.”

As part of the ongoing investigation, police have secured a residence in the area that is believed to be related to the incident.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Armstrong office of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250- 546-3028 and quote file 2023-5197.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or leaving a tip online at http://www.nokscrimestoppers.com.