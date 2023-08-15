Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Spallumcheen man injured in targeted shooting: RCMP

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 15, 2023 4:41 pm
File photo. View image in full screen
File photo. Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 31-year-old man was shot on a rural property in Spallumcheen late Sunday night in what Mounties believe was a targeted attack.

Sunday, at around 11:55 p.m., police received a report of multiple gunshots coming from a property on Grandview Flats Road South in Spallumcheen.

Police said when they went to the area, they found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Click to play video: 'Local reaction to Kamloops horse shooting'
Local reaction to Kamloops horse shooting

“The man is known to police and has been less than forthcoming with investigators,” Const. Chris Terleski, RCMP, said.

Story continues below advertisement

“From our initial investigation, this appears to be a targeted attack and there is no known risk to the public.”

As part of the ongoing investigation, police have secured a residence in the area that is believed to be related to the incident.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Two men in serious condition after West Kelowna targeted shooting'
Two men in serious condition after West Kelowna targeted shooting

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Armstrong office of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250- 546-3028 and quote file 2023-5197.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or leaving a tip online at http://www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

 

More on Crime
OkanaganShootingNorth Okanaganvernon rcmpMountiestargeted shootingspallumcheenNorth Okanagan RCMPinjured manGrandview Flats RoadSpallSpallumcheen shooting
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices