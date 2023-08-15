Wellington County learning challenges group seeks programming input

Send this page to someone via email

The Learning Disabilities Association of Wellington County is seeking public feedback as it prepares its 2024 programming.

An online survey is available for parents and guardians to share thoughts about “what life is like supporting a youth with Learning Challenges,” the association says.

“The LDAWC is poised for growth, but we want to ensure that we are giving you what you need,” reads a Facebook post sharing the survey.

The association says feedback from the survey will help direct it in crafting next year’s programming, including booking speakers and providing advocacy and educational resources.

The survey includes questions about what resources parents and guardians have accessed, how challenging it has been to access local resources, barriers to accessing resources, what kinds of programs would be most beneficial and more.

The LDAWC says the survey takes about five minutes to complete.

According to its website, LDAWC is a charitable, non-profit organization “dedicated to improving the lives of children, youth and adults with learning disabilities so that they can reach their full potential.”